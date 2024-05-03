Sambalpur: To help the animals beat the heat, authorities at the ‘Sambalpur Zoo’ here are taking special initiatives. Temperatures in this town have constantly been soaring up to 40 degrees Celsius or more. Hence measures have been put in place to prevent heatstroke and dehydration among various types of animals, reptiles and birds in the zoo.

Among them are bears, leopards, blackbucks, hog deer, sambars, barking deer, monkeys, pythons, mongooses, palm civets, cockatiels, budgerigars and peacocks. The process to safeguard animals from the heatwave was initiated in March.

All 28 enclosures have been covered with bamboo sheds and thatch roofs. Also water holes have been created in all the enclosures. Air coolers have been placed in the enclosures that house leopards and bears, officials informed. Animals are provided a special summer diet like glucose, ORS, honey and other electrolytes along with water to keep them hydrated. Fruits with water contents such as watermelons, sugarcanes, cucumbers, papayas, grapes and tomatoes are fed to herbivores, said an official. He added that constant watering of the thatched roofs is done to keep the atmosphere inside the enclosures cool. The official also informed that special care is being provided to animals and birds born in April. He added that the reptile section will see an increase in numbers as soon as the rock python laid 15 eggs May 1. Even during the heatwave, the ‘Sambalpur Zoo’ had a footfall of approximately 1,000 visitors daily, said another official