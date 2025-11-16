Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Saturday announced the results of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025.

Out of 72,413 candidates who appeared for the exam, a total of 48,153 candidates have successfully cleared it, achieving a pass percentage of 78.35 per cent.

In Paper I, 12,988 candidates qualified, while 35,165 candidates passed Paper II.

The combined count of successful candidates across both papers stands at 48,153.

The Special OTET is a key step for aspirants seeking teaching positions in Odisha.

Candidates can access their individual results and detailed scorecards on the official BSE website.