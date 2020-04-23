Rourkela: A special ‘puja’ was performed by villagers of Kapranda village under Bhalulata panchayat in Bisra block of Sundargarh district to save people from coronavirus.

Sources said that the village women collected garbage from their homes in earthen pots after the ‘puja’ and disposed it outside their village.

The villagers believed that by disposing off the trash, they would be able to restrict the entry of the deadly virus into their village.

A villager said, “We believe that by throwing the garbage outside the village, the deadly virus would not be able to enter our village. So, we disposed all the trash.”

The villagers performed the ‘puja’ after three COVID-19 cases were detected in Bisra area,

Even though the villagers performed the ‘puja’ because they believe in superstition, it is learnt that they wore masks and observed social-distancing norms while performing the ‘puja’.

PNN