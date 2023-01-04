Joda: The post-mortem report of Dr Subhashree Kar released Tuesday said that she died due to poisoning. Kar was working at the Joda Urban Public Health Centre (UPHC) at Baneikala in Keonjhar district when she allegedly died by suicide. In a separate development, officials informed that Kenonjhar police have formed a special team to trace Dibyaranjan Majhi, the alleged boyfriend of Kar, who was found dead inside a house, January 1. Giving this information ASP Biranchi Dehuri told media persons that they will be able to trace Majhi soon.

Meanwhile, the CDMO at the district headquarters hospital here, Dr Kishore Chandra Prusty said that viscera samples of the deceased have been sent to Bhubaneswar for forensic tests as they could not be carried out here due to a lack of facilities. A bottle of poison found in the room has also been sent for forensic test to find whether it matches the traces found in Kar’s body.

The final report of the exact reason behind Kar’s death will only be known once the forensic tests are done, Dr Prusty stated. Police meanwhile are continuing to interrogate Kar’s friends who had partied with her on New Year’s Eve. It has been alleged that Kar was in a relationship with Majhi who worked as a doctor with a mining firm at Rugudi in Keonjhar district. Kar had filed a police complaint December 20 with the Joda police alleging that Majhi entered into a physical relationship with her twice after promising to get married. However, later he refused to marry her.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at the police station here while her statements were recorded in the court of JMFC, Barbil. Sources said that Majhi had resigned from his workplace since the time the complaint was lodged. His mobile phone was found switched off a couple of days later and since then police have not been able to trace him. Police had also visited the dispensary where Majhi worked.