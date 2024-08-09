Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has formed a special team to hunt down two more persons allegedly involved in Wednesday’s sensational double murder case, at Kuha village under Airfield police station limits, which has sent shockwaves across the Capital City. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh said Thursday that the duo went underground soon after the crime and is presently absconding. He said the Airfield Police had nabbed two of the four accused – Ganesh Mallick and his brother Pradeep Mallick – in the aftermath of the gruesome crime. The police had also recovered the knife used in the murders. On Wednesday night, four persons, including Ganesh and Pradeep, allegedly stabbed two youths to death over a parking dispute at Kalyan Plaza, a residential apartment. The victims, Rashmiranjan Sethi, 24, and Sambit Rout, 23, succumbed to the deep injuries they had suffered while being taken to the Capital Hospital, said Singh.

Eyewitnesses reportedly told the police that Rashmiranjan and Ganesh would frequently fight over sharing parking space in the apartment. Matters turned violent Wednesday night after Ganesh and Rashmiranjan got into a scuffle over the same issue. The situation escalated when Sambit joined his friend Rashmiranjan. Meanwhile, some of Ganesh’s friends came to the former’s aid and attacked Sambit and Rashmiranjan with a knife, stabbing them viciously. A forensic team went to the crime scene Thursday to collect evidence to bolster the investigation, Singh added.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP