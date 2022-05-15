Nayagarh: With death of as many as 10 patients in five years due to kidney related ailments, the disease has posed a serious threat to the residents of Chadheiyapalli and Dalit Sahi in Osamaska village under Dasapalla block of Nayagarh district, a source said Sunday.

The residents have demanded intervention of Health department and voiced for free treatment facility to the patients in hospitals.

At least four more villagers from Chadheiyapalli panchayat, who suffer from kidney disease, have been fighting with life. The residents are in panicky as the number of patients and fatalities are on rise.

According to the source, around 112 people belonging to 15 families reside in Chadheiyapalli village and about 89 people belonging to nine families reside in Dalit Sahi of Osamaska village in Nayagarh.

Allegedly, the two localities have one tubewell each, but to no avail. Brownish water comes out of the tubewells and a layer is seen on the surface of water when it is left in a container for few minutes.

The residents have drawn the attention of both block and district administrations in this regard for several times. Their demands have not been met and the perennial problem still persists, they said.

Recently, 50-year-old Banchhanidhi Nayak of Chadheiyapalli died due to kidney related ailments April 29. Chintamani Nayak (50) and Kanhu Charan Nayak (45) have been suffering from the fatal disease.

Moreover, a resident named Chaturbhuja Nayak (50) from Dalit Sahi in Osamaska village died February 19 this year and Karunakar Nayak from the same locality has been suffering from the disease.

