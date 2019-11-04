Bhawanipatna: The inhabitants of Anarla under Sadar block in Kalahandi district are in a state of panic as nine people are battling for their lives after being afflicted with a kidney disease that has claimed seven lives in the village over the last two years.

However, the district administration is yet to rush in a medical team to the village to take stock of the deaths or provide medical care to the affected persons. This has led to resentment among the villagers.

The villagers alleged that the disease is spreading in Jagannath Mandirpada and Chacharapada in the village. They believe the consumption of water rich in fluoride content has led to the spread of the disease.

Over the last two years, Kaikeyi Majhi, 48, Yubaraj Joshi, 37, Nadi Panigrahi, 60, Motiram Putel, 50, Ghana Bag, 35, Ghasen Bag, 55, and Dwaita Biswal, 47, have died of the disease without availing proper medical treatment due to their poor economic condition.

Keshab Majhi, Alekh Thela, Keshav Thela, Keshari Goud, Bhaskar Putel Kambu Bag, Papi Nayak, Karanpati Nayak and Kanti Majhi are battling with the disease.

The villagers alleged that they have urged the district administration in the past to supply them drinking water from the Udanti river. However, their demands are yet to be addressed.

Junior engineer of rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) department Prabhas Chandra Majhi said steps are being taken to supply drinking to the village from the Udanti river.

When contacted, chief district medical officer Dr Banalata Devi said she had no knowledge about the spread of the disease in the village and the deaths. She has assured to send a medical team soon to the village.