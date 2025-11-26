An accident on the Madikeri–Somwarpet State Highway in Karnataka has stunned viewers on social media. A speeding pickup truck overturned while attempting a turn. The video shows the vehicle approaching at high speed, losing control, and flipping over mid-turn. The pickup came to a halt on the road with several of its occupants thrown out.

A pickup truck carrying several workers overturned on a highway after a sudden tyre burst. The dramatic crash, caught on CCTV, took place in #Karnataka‘s #Kodagu district on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/mjXK6wlnbb — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 26, 2025

The footage also reveals three to four people sitting on the roof of the pickup. As the vehicle overturned, all of them were flung onto the road. One person fell close by, while another was thrown farther away. A young man immediately stood up and ran, while two or three others were trapped under the vehicle.

However, as soon as the truck came to a stop, those trapped underneath were seen pushing themselves out. Within seconds, bystanders rushed to the spot and began assisting the injured. A crowd quickly gathered, and locals transported the injured passengers to the nearest hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the highway runs through mountainous terrain, where sudden turns can become extremely dangerous at high speeds. The injured are reported to be in stable condition. Police have inspected the site and launched an investigation.