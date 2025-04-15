Balasore: A 28-year-old biker died in a road accident late Sunday night after falling nearly 20 feet near a bridge along National Highway 60 under Rupsa police limits in Balasore district.

The deceased was identified as Sayan Das, a resident of the Parnasree police station area under South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

According to police, Das was riding with four to five friends from Puri to West Bengal on individual racing motorcycles when he lost control of his bike and veered off the road near Rupsa, resulting in a fatal fall.

Officers from Rupsa police station rushed to the scene early Monday after locals discovered the crash. An investigation into the incident is underway.

PNN