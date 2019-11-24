Nimapara: Two persons were critically injured when a speeding car hit them on Nimapara-Gop road near Kudasahi Square here Sunday.

The injured have been identified as Rabindra Parida, 52, of Dasarathpur and Nrusingha Kandi, 42, of Padmapada.

According to the locals, the incident occurred when Kandi was talking to Parida after parking his moped alongside the road in the afternoon.

Locals rescued the duo and rushed them to Nimapara hospital. Parida was later shifted to Capital Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

A few locals chased the car and intercepted it near Nimapara, sources said.

On being informed, Nimapara police reached the spot and seized the car and moped. They also detained car driver Umashankar Sahu who hails from Bhubaneswar.

Seeking compensation to the injured and stern action against the car driver, locals staged a road blockade at Kudasahi Square. Vehicular traffic on Nimapara-Gop road was disrupted due to the agitation.

The road blockade was lifted after police held discussions with the agitators, sources said.