Bolangir: In a tragic mishap, two bike-borne youths were crushed to death after a speeding OSRTC bus ran over them near Bhadrapali Chhak on Bolangir-Sonepur road (NH57) in Bolangir district Wednesday morning.

The deceased bikers were identified as Himanshu Shekhar Mohapatra, 23, a resident of Subalaya village and Naresh Sahu, 23, a resident of Gambharipali village in Sonepur district.

Both the deceased were working at Vedanta factory at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district.

As per reports, the bus belonged to Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC). The bus was plying on the Phulbani-Bolangir route when it hit the bike near Bhadrapalli and ran over the two youths who were heading towards Lanjigarh resulting in their death on the spot.

Police, on getting information, reached the spot and started a probe. The bodies were sent to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Bolangir for postmortem.

On the other hand after committing the crime, the driver along with the bus fled the spot and surrendered at Tarabha police station.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

PNN