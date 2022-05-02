New Delhi: India’s aviation regulator DGCA announced Monday that it is carrying out an inspection of the entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet. This decision was taken after SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Durgapur aircraft ran into a severe turbulence which injured 17 people. The aviation regulator also has de-rostered two SpiceJet employees who allowed the aircraft to move from Durgapur to Kolkata.

The DGCA also took off the roster the flight’s crew, aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) and in-charge of SpiceJet’s maintenance control centre, pending a probe. At present, the aircraft that was involved in the incident on Sunday is grounded in Kolkata, the DGCA said. The rest of the SpiceJet aircraft fleet is in operation. SpiceJet has 91 aircraft in its fleet, according to its website.

The Mumbai-Durgapur flight encountered a severe turbulence Sunday during its descent phase. It led to 14 passengers and three cabin crew members suffering injuries, the DGCA said in a statement. Two of the injured passengers – one with head injury and another with spinal injury – are in ICU right now, it mentioned.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident.”

“The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness. More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed,” Scindia added.

There were 195 people, including two pilots and four cabin crew members, on board the Mumbai-Durgapur flight. The plane took off from the Mumbai airport at approximately 5.13pm Sunday, the DGCA said.

“During descent, the aircraft experienced severe turbulence and the vertical load factor varied from +2.64G and -1.36G. During this period, the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft,” the DGCA mentioned.

See video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1520866400474071042

The pilots reported to Durgapur ATC (air traffic controller) that a few passengers were injured due to turbulence and requested for medical assistance after landing.

Due to severe turbulence, the oxygen panels opened up and oxygen masks dropped in the plane. “Damage has occurred to a few seat hand rest and overhead decorative panel. One cabin overhead bin (hatrack) lock was found broken,” the DGCA mentioned.

“The galley items were seen strewn across on the floor. Same was the condition in the aisle. The airline after inspection positioned the aircraft in Kolkata,” it added.

The DGCA said it has instituted a multidisciplinary team to probe the severe turbulence incident.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar, “We have deputed a multi-disciplinary team to carry out regulatory investigation (into this incident).”

SpiceJet spokesperson also gave details of the incident. “Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised. Eight of those hospitalised have been discharged so far,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it is providing all possible help to the injured.

“The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructed passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belt fastened,” the spokesperson mentioned. “Timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival,” the spokesperson added.