New Delhi: Tom Holland’s latest outing as the iconic webslinger Spider-Man has cast its spell on Indian fans. ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ has entered the Rs 100-crore club in the Indian box-office.

Globally, the film has swung past the $1 billion mark, becoming the first installment in the franchise to do so.

The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The film released in India July 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The net box-office collection Indian stands at Rs 84 crore after three weeks.

Hollands co-stars with Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders and Jon Favreau in the film.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ has officially grossed the $1.005 billion at the global box office, reports “forbes.com”. “This is Marvel’s third $1 billion-plus earner in 2019, following ‘Captain Marvel’ ($1.128 billion) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($2.79 billion).

It’s also the first ‘Spider-Man’ film to reach the milestone, and Sony’s second film to do so after “Skfall” ($1.108 billion in 2012, sans 3D).

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ in 2016. He got his first solo movie with ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2017, and returned as the superhero with his second solo movie ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ follows Peter Parker, who is recruited to save the world while on a school trip to Europe, and deals with the death of his mentor and fellow Avenger Iron Man.

IANS