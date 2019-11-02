Los Angeles: The sequel to Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is slated to release April 8, 2022.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced the second installment before the original movie even opened. Joaquim Dos Santos has been set to direct the untitled sequel from Dave Callaham’s script, which will continue Miles Morales’ story, reports said.

Into the Spider-Verse centered on 13-year-old Brooklynite Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), who becomes one of many Spider-Men.

Into the Spider-Verse won the Academy Award for animated feature for Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Its strong awards season included victories at the Annies, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Producers Guild Awards.