Paradip: Employees need motivation and inspiration from time to time to give their hundred per cent at workplace and remain stress free, more so in a factory and manufacturing site, this is utmost required.

In order to address this issue, Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) authorities organised a daylong motivational & spiritual talk and workshop for its employees.

Renowned spiritual guru Rajyogini Bramha Kumari Sunita Didi from Bramha Kumaris headquarters Mount Abu, Rajasthan was invited to organise the workshop. She is a life member of the Bramha Kumaris and heads the media, IT, business, education and women’s wing at the headquarters.

Sunita Didi presided over two sessions, one for employees and one for all women participants. The topic for employees was ‘Being Positive, No Matter What’, in which she narrated the entire procedure how one individual can be happy at workplace and ignore all negative vibes around so that he/she can give the best input in order to enhance the overall productivity of the organisation.

Similarly in the session for women, she highlighted the ‘Four Faces of Women’ which is essential for every women to realise their role in constructing a better society. Pranab Bhattacharyya, Chief Manufacturing Officer and Unit Head, thanked all employees for attending the extremely useful workshop.

