London: Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus days after partying with guests. Usain Bolt had thrown a bash to celebrate his 34th birthday a few days back. Among others Manchester City and England footballer Raheem Sterling had attended the party, according to media reports.

As per a ‘Daily Mail’ report, a radio station in Jamaica, ‘Nationwide90fm’, said Monday morning that Bolt has contracted the disease. As a result the 200m world record holder will spend time in self-isolation.

The publication further stated that the 34-year-old underwent a COVID-19 test a few days back and discovered Sunday that he had tested positive for the deadly infection.

The sprint legend posted a video on his Twitter page confirming he is in self-isolation at his home in Jamaica. He also said that he took a COVID-19 test Saturday, but is yet to get the results.

“Good morning everybody, just waking up. Like everybody, I’ve checked social media, social media’s saying I’m confirmed [as having coronavirus]. I did a test Saturday because I have work [abroad]. I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in for me and my friends. Also, I have no symptoms,” Bolt stated in the video.

‘I”m going to quarantine myself and wait to see what the protocol is. Until then, I’m quarantined by myself and just taking it easy. Be safe out there,” the multiple time Olympic gold medallist added.