Baripada/ Rairangpur: Rape cases are on the rise in Mayurbhanj. Four such cases were registered at Thakurmunda, Karanjia, Gorumahisani and Jharpokharia police stations Thursday. This was stated by SP Parmar Smith Purusottam Das.

A youth was accused of raping a girl in a village under Thakurmunda police limits when she was alone at home. The accused has been absconding.

In another case, Kumarsanu Karua, a supervisor working under Karanjia NAC had an affair with a 13-year old girl. However, the girl filed a complaint that the youth used to keep physical relationship with her when no one was at home. Police detained the accused.

Similarly, Parthi Murmu, a resident of Rairangpur area, was accused of outraging the modesty of a 13-year old girl. The accused had even threatened her with life. Police arrested the accused.