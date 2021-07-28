Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd expects the locally manufactured Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V to be available in the Indian market from September-October onwards. This information was provided Tuesday by a senior official of Dr Reddy’s.

MV Ramana, CEO of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said due to the sudden spike of Covid-19 cases in Russia, the arrival of Sputnik V doses are getting delayed. However, the situation is expected to ease by August end.

“The local manufacturers are currently in the process of Technology absorption and scale up production. And we expect and from the October-September timeframe we are likely to have locally manufactured Sputnik available,” Ramana told reporters here.

Dr Reddy’s, has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for Sputnik V production in India. Dr Reddy’s soft launched the vaccine in India in May 2021 after receiving Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in April 2021. Ramana said the company is in discussions with RDIF for ramping up supplies. RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers to manufacture Sputnik V.

Dr Reddy’s is in a pact with RDIF to sell the first 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of Sputnik V in India. The official said the vaccine was launched in 80 cities and over 2.5 lakh people have been administered the jab.

Replying to a query, he said the trials of Sputnik V in adolescents have commenced in Russia and they are expected to be completed by October.

On the arrival of more Sputnik V stock from RDIF, Ramana said “What we wait for now is the balance of the second dose and we are in discussions with RDIF. We do expect to hear back from them by the end of July. The indications are that in the month of August we should start seeing a bit of floor of the imported product.”