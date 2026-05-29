Jagatsinghpur: A spy camera was recovered from the women’s washroom at the Jagatsinghpur Zilla Parishad office Thursday, prompting police to launch an investigation to identify those responsible and determine whether any footage was recorded.

A complaint was lodged at Tirtol police station by Additional Executive Officer and BDO Girija Shankar Mallik. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and began an inquiry with the assistance of cyber experts and a scientific team.

According to police, a woman employee discovered the small camera May 25 after noticing it lying inside the attached washroom. Officials suspect the device may have been fixed beneath the basin using adhesive tape before it reportedly fell off. The camera was said to be emitting a blue light when found. SDPO Ajay Das said the device has been sent to the cyber cell for digital analysis to determine whether any data had been stored or transmitted.

CCTV footage from inside and outside the office premises is also being examined. Zilla Parishad president Manoj Bhoi described the incident as “highly condemnable” and assured strict action against those involved.