Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has given the manager of the team touring India five days to submit his report on the world record defeat at the hands of Rohit Sharma’s side in the third and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram.

India annihilated a clueless Sri Lanka by a record 317 runs to sweep the three-match series Sunday.

Shubman Gill scored a century to complement Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 166 as the duo helped the hosts to a massive 390 for 5 in 50 overs.

Sri Lanka were then dismissed for 73 in 22 overs, with Mohammed Siraj taking four wickets.

A day after the humiliating defeat, SLC asked the team manager to submit his report, and told him to incorporate the views of skipper Dasun Shanaka and head coach Chris Silverwood, among others.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed the Manager of the National Team to submit a report pertaining to Sri Lanka’s heavy defeat faced against India in the 3rd ODI, which was played on the 15th January 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram,” said a statement issued by SLC Monday.

“The report should consist of views of the Captain, the Head Coach, and the selection panel and also the team manager pertaining to the loss,” added the statement.

The statement added that the report would help SLC “understand the background” for the team’s poor performance.

“SLC has requested the Team Manager to submit the ‘Report’, within a 5-day period. The report will enable Sri Lanka Cricket to review and understand the background to the team’s dismal performances during the final ODI, which it lost by 317 runs after being bowled out in 22 overs,” added the statement.

In November last year, a five-member panel had been constituted to find out the reason for Sri Lanka’s dismal performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia. The panel did not find any conclusive evidence to suggest that the debacle had to do with the selection process being influenced by the cult group ‘Born Again’.

PTI