Puri: Former member of Srimandir temple managing committee Krushna Chandra Pratihari was shot dead Wednesday by miscreants near Barabati area over suspected past enmity.

Pratihari was pronounced dead by doctors at Puri hospital.

Pratihari was the Secretary of Suar Mahasuar Nijog and a former member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

According to reports, Pratihari sustained bullet injuries on his head as the miscreants opened fire at him and fled the spot. He was later rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway.

It is pertinent to mention that Pratihari was arrested over his alleged involvement in the murder of former BJD councillor and Srimandir servitor Taluchha Bhagaban Mohapatra aka Guna Singhari in August 2012.