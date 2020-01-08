New Delhi: Expressing displeasure over a report submitted by the Jagannath temple administration, Amicus Curiae Ranjeet Kumar Wednesday told the Supreme Court that there are certain lacunae in the status report filed by Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee.

The amicus curiae also sought two weeks’ time to file a report highlighting the deficiencies in the action taken report (ATR) filed by the temple administration in compliance with the apex court order.

A bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Sharad A Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

During the hearing, Debasis Mishra, the counsel appearing for Intercontinental Association of Lawyers, opposed various actions of the authorities and argued that the Srimandir officials did not comply with the previous orders of the apex court. He also submitted that nothing has been mentioned regarding appointment of permanent administrator to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

The bench of Chief Justice asked Mishra to come up with a contempt petition if he has any other objection within four weeks.

Earlier, the temple committee filed an action taken report in the apex court. The temple administration stated that 15 acres of land have been identified in Puri for construction of Srimandir Adarsh Gurukul to provide education to the children of sevayats and it will be built by the Public Works Department of the state government. It also submitted that four persons have been charged with delay in opening of doors for performing rituals at Srimadir and a committee has been constituted for monitoring seva and rituals.

It also submitted that more than 60,000-acre land has been identified in the name of Lord Jagannath but only 34,000-acre land has been under record of rights. It submitted that steps have been initiated to include the remaining land under the record of rights. There are 99 quarry mines recorded in the name of Jagannath Temple, the court was informed.

The committee also submitted that four Bhakt Nivas and one Yatri Nivas along with two buildings comprising 378 rooms for widows would be constructed by April this year.