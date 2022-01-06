Jammu: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic Thursday due to landslides at multiple places in J&K’s Ramban district.

Traffic department officials said, “Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed for vehicular movement due to landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at several places.

“Intending travellers are advised not to undertake the journey without contacting the traffic control room in Srinagar and Jammu to verify the latest status of the highway”.

One person was killed and another injured when a boulder hit their car on the highway in Ramban district Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal Road are also closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall in Zojila Pass and Pir Ki Gali area.

IANS