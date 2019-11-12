Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta got nostalgic after her superhit move Veer-Zaara clocked 15 years Tuesday. Even Shah Rukh Khan and his fans got nostalgic remembered their favourite scenes in the movie.

Celebrating the occasion, Preity shared a heartfelt note. Preity shared a video, which is a part of the song Main Yahaan Hoon from the 2004 film and features her romancing with Shah Rukh Khan in the rain.

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s post:

Instagramming the clip, Preity singled out a note for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra and said that he used to call her “Zaara” till the final moments. “Remembering the iconic Veer-Zaara today – It’s not just a movie but an era. A time of decency, dignity, love, respect and honour. It’s my most memorable film experience. Working with the greatest director of all time, Yash Chopra, who insisted I call him Yash uncle while he called me Zaara till the day he passed,” wrote Preity.

“There will never be another movie and a story like this, music like this, another director and legend like him, another Veer like Shah Rukh Khan and another Samiya like Rani Mukerji. I still pinch myself and I am forever indebted to be a part of this labour of love. I miss you, Yash Uncle,” she added.

In Veer-Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, who falls in love with Zaara, a Pakistani woman. Rani Mukerji played the role of a Pakistani lawyer in the film. Other than the aforementioned cast, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini (in special appearances), Manoj Bajpayee, Kirron Kher, her actor husband Anupam Kher and late actress Zohra Sehgal.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara received several accolades including the National Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2005.