New Delhi: There is no doubt that King Khan, the King of Romance has fans all over the world. He is equally loved by his fans from around the globe. Recently, a video of a Tanzania man singing his song ‘Zaalima’ from the movie Raees is going viral on social media.

The viral video has taken social media by storm. A content creator, identified as Kili Paul from Tanzania has posted a video on his Instagram where he is seen lip-syncing to the 2017 Raees movie song Zaalima.

In the video, Kili Paul can seen perfectly syncing lips on the popular song Zaalima, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. It is absolutely astonishing how the Tanzanian man syncs lips with the Bollywood songs.

Posting the video on Instagram, Kili Paul wrote, “One of my favourite song @iamsrk. Thank u so much my INDIAN people your love and support is beyond the sky and more to come, I need your support and love (sic).”

The video has garnered over 301k views and netizens are going gaga over Kili’s talent. Netizens have wowed the video and extended support for their future endeavours. One of the users has said, “Love from India,” while another commented, “Nice buddy” with a clap and fire emojis. Some users were in love with Kili’s infectious smile and said, “Brilliant, you will soon land up in a Bollywood movie and become a star.”

Zaalima is a composition by Amitabh Bhattacharya and was sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaul.

A few days before, Kili Paul had created uproar on the internet by singing Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershah. The video was even shared by actress Kiara Advani who starred in the song along with Sidharth Malhotra. The video gathered 781k views.