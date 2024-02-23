Mumbai: Hindi film megastar Shah Rukh Khan, striking his iconic pose is one of the things that make this world a better place. Recently, the Jawan star attended the opening ceremony of the new edition of Women’s Premier League in Bengaluru.

The megastar struck his iconic pose with the captain of the Delhi Capitals team, Meg Lanning at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A video of the same was shared by the Instagram handle of Delhi Capitals. They wrote a dialogue from SRK’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ in the caption, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai. King. Queen.”

"𝑲𝒆𝒉𝒕𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒓 𝒌𝒊𝒔𝒊 𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒆𝒛 𝒌𝒐 𝒅𝒊𝒍 𝒔𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒐, 𝒕𝒐𝒉 𝒑𝒐𝒐𝒓𝒊 𝒌𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒂𝒕 𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒕𝒖𝒎𝒔𝒆 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒆 𝒌𝒊 𝒌𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒉 𝒎𝒆𝒊𝒏 𝒍𝒂𝒈 𝒋𝒂𝒂𝒕𝒊 𝒉𝒂𝒊"🥹💙 King 🤝 Queen 👑#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAWPL #ShahrukhKhan #MegLanning |… pic.twitter.com/iynVjwH1jg — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 22, 2024

Meg is an Australian cricketer who formerly captained Australia’s national women’s team. She has been a member of seven successful world championship campaigns, winning two Women’s Cricket World Cup and five ICC Women’s World Twenty20 titles. She holds the record for the most Women’s One Day International centuries and is the first Australian to score 2,000 Twenty20 International runs.

She is a huge SRK fan and has done his iconic pose many times.

Women’s Premier League begins Friday with the opening match between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore at 7:30 p.m. IST.