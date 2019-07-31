Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s only daughter, Suhana Khan is having the best moments of her life.

After graduating from an acting school in New York, the starkid is a diva in making. Suhana, who recently completed her studies and returned home is undergoing certain preparations to hone her acting and dancing skills.

In a recent picture of Suhana, the beauty can be seen posing with her dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja. Sanjana is also the trainer of her friend Shanaya Kapoor and actress Janhvi Kapoor. It seems she is quite impressed with Suhana’s dancing talent as her post read ‘she is immensely graceful and dances beautifully.’

Have a look at the pictures: