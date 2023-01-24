Los Angeles: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s period action blockbuster “RRR” Tuesday created history with the film’s hit track “Naatu Naatu” earning an Oscar nomination in the Best Original song category.

In the category, the movie was nominated alongside ‘Applause’ from from “Tell It Like a Woman”, ‘Hold My Hand’ from “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Lift Me Up’ from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and ‘This Is a Life’ from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

“WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards,” tweeted the official website of the movie.

This is the third major international recognition for “Naatu Naatu”, composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj after Keeravani won a Golden Globe as well as a Critics Choice award for the track earlier this month. The film won another Critics Choice award — Best Foreign Language Film.

“RRR” (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) – in the 1920s.

“Jai Ho” from the 2008 British film “Slumdog Millionaire”, directed by Danny Boyle, was the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Score and Original Song categories. It was composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar.

The nominations for 23 categories of the 95th Academy Awards were announced by Hollywood actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams here. The Oscars will take place March 12.

PTI