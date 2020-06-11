Bhubaneswar: Following the validity extension announcement by the Center, the State Transport Authority (STA) Thursday extended the validity period of various documents required under the Motor Vehicle Act upto September 30 as the documents could not be renewed due to the continuous lockdown.

As per the STA order, Fitness Certificate of all motor vehicles expired/expiring between 01.02.2020 and 30.06.2020 will be treated as valid till 30.09.2020. Registration Certificate of non-transport vehicles- Registration Certificate of non-transport vehicles expired/expiring between 01.02.2020 and 30.06.2020 will be treated as valid till 30.09.2020.

The order also stated that Driving Licenses expired/expiring between 01.02.2020 and 30.06.2020 will be treated as valid till 30.09.2020. Learner’s Licenses expired/expiring between 18.03.2020 and 30.06.2020 will be treated as valid till 30.09.2020 as the Driving License tests were cancelled w.e.f. 18.03.2020.

Goods Carriage, Contract Carriage, Private Service Vehicle, and Educational Institution Bus Permits expired/expiring between 01.02.2020 and 30.06.2020 will be treated as valid till 30.09.2020. All Stage Carriage Permanent Permits and permits issued by Reciprocating States Countersigned by STA, Odisha on interstate routes expired/expiring between 01.02.2020 and 30.06.2020 will be valid till 30.09.2020.

Similarly, the slot booking for Driving and Learners’ License tests were suspended by the state government till further notifications in this regard. Meanwhile, it assured that the fees paid by the applicants will remain valid for the next slot booking too. So, the applicants were requested by the authorities to not visit the RTO offices.