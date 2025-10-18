Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) has adopted a strict stance against habitual violators of traffic rules and vehicle owners with long-pending challans and directed all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state to prepare lists of such offenders and initiate action for cancellation of Registration Certificates (RCs) under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A high-level meeting chaired by the Transport Commissioner discussed a range of issues, including steps to curb road accidents and ensure better enforcement of road safety norms. Senior officials of the STA, deputy transport commissioners, RTOs, and additional RTOs attended the meeting virtually.

“Vehicles with multiple unpaid challans would be identified, and their owners would be informed through registered mobile numbers to clear dues promptly. Defaulters who fail to comply will receive official notices from the respective RTOs, and further legal action—including RC cancellation—will be initiated,” read an official statement from the authority.

STA has also directed close monitoring of vehicles involved in reckless or dangerous driving that endangers road safety. In such cases, RTOs have been empowered to suspend or cancel vehicle registrations after due verification.

Meanwhile, the ongoing One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for payment of pending e-challans will be further publicised. Every RTO will set up a dedicated help desk for the scheme to facilitate easier clearance of dues.

Citizens have been advised to pay challans only through the official Transport department website — https:// echallan.parivahan.gov.in — and remain alert against cyber fraud.

Both Transport and Police departments will implement the OTS benefits for e-challans issued by the 24 specified enforcement units up to 31 July 2025.