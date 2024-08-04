Bhubaneswar: State Transport Authority (STA) is all set to commence enforcement drive throughout the state to curb reckless drivers without valid documentation on the roads. Special teams will be constituted and put in action to inspect and impose fines according to the laid Motor Vehicle Act. However, the previously announced one-time tax exemption scheme by the Commerce and Transport Department remains in effect, informed the officials. Vehicle owners who have not yet paid the taxes are urged to settle their dues and avail the exemption without entirely paying the penalty amount before the deadline, an official statement stated. State transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur discussed with department senior officials and Regional Transport Officers (RTOs), Saturday. Before initiating enforcement actions, the commissioner advised officials to take immediate measures and ensure the tax exemption scheme by the department reaches as many vehicle owners as possible, allowing them to benefit from the programme. According to the exemption scheme, commercial vehicle owners with pending dues as of March 31, 2022, can take advantage of the programme. The scheme mandates that all outstanding taxes must be paid in a lump sum. The penalty incurred due to delayed payment will be completely waived.

Additionally, for vehicle owners who wish to scrap their vehicles, the exemption scheme provides benefits. Vehicles with tax arrears from April 1, 1992, to March 31, 2020, can avail a 50 per cent waiver on the tax amount, along with a full waiver of penalties. For vehicles with outstanding taxes before April 1, 1992, a 100 per cent waiver on the entire due amount has been announced, allowing owners to scrap their vehicles without any payment. Even if a vehicle has already been scrapped without prior RTO approval, owners can still benefit from the scheme.

However, slightly different rules apply to tractors, agricultural tractors, trailers, and three-wheeled passenger and goods vehicles. Detailed information on these exemptions is available with all RTOs and on the Transport Department’s official website. Vehicle owners with pending taxes are advised to visit their respective RTOs to pay the outstanding dues in lump sum and take advantage of the one-time exemption scheme, which is available only until December 26, 2024.