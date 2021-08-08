Baisinga: Safety and security of lives and properties of around 1,45,000 people in 205 revenue villages of 17 panchayats rest on Baisinga police station under Betnoti block in Mayurbhanj district. But staff shortage at this police station has been restricting its day-to-day operations to a large degree.

Over 300 cases are registered at this police station every year. Besides, it has also to deal with strikes, roadblocks, demonstrations and gheraos throughout the year.

According to local residents, the setting up of an outpost at Manitri of Badasahi block has a discernible impact on the law and order situation in the nearby four panchayats.

“We demand two more outposts to be set up at Purunia and Anla Bazaar. They are 10 and 15 kilometres away from Baisinga police station respectively. It will not only reduce the pressure on Baisinga police station but also ensure speedy disposal of cases,” a local man observed.

Incumbent DSP Laxmidhar Swain had served this police station as IIC. In 2020, he had written a letter to higher officials, requesting them to appoint some more staff at the police station and establish more outposts. No action has so far been taken in this regard.

As of now, out of ten sanctioned posts, four are lying vacant.

Expressing his concern, local BJD leader Brundaban Das said the four sub-inspector posts which are lying vacant at the police station should immediately be fulfilled and steps to operationalise more outposts should also be taken.

Advocate and member of Ama Police Samiti, Baisinga police station, Manoj Kumar Panda said the location of this police station makes it more important. It is situated on the border of Mayurbhnaj and Balasore districts. “At the Ama Police Samiti meeting, proposals for filling up the vacant posts and setting up of more outposts were given and approved as well,” he informed.

PNN