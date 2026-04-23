Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, actor-politician Vijay, and superstar Rajinikanth were among the prominent early voters as polling began across Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies Thursday.

Stalin cast his vote at a polling station in Teynampet, Chennai, accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also exercised his franchise along with his wife Krithika, reflecting the ruling DMK leadership’s early participation in the democratic process.

Vijay, the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), voted at a government middle school polling station in Neelankarai. His arrival drew large crowds of fans, leading to brief congestion at the venue. Police personnel stepped in to manage the situation and escorted him safely into the booth amid tight security.

Rajinikanth cast his vote at the Stella Maris polling booth in Chennai, accompanied by his daughter Soundarya.

Speaking to reporters, he urged all eligible voters to come out and vote in large numbers, emphasising the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Voting is being held in a single phase across all 234 constituencies in what is seen as a high-stakes electoral battle.

A total of 4,023 candidates are in the fray, while over 5.73 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, according to the Election Commission.

The contest features a four-cornered fight involving the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-led front, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and Vijay’s TVK, adding a new dimension to the state’s political landscape.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan cast her vote at a polling station in Saligramam, while Union Minister L. Murugan, contesting from Avinashi, voted in Koyambedu.

Meanwhile, polling was briefly delayed at a booth in Thillai Nagar, Tiruchy, due to technical issues in two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Minister K. N. Nehru, contesting from Tiruchy West, was among those waiting in queues as officials worked to resolve the malfunction. Authorities have deployed extensive security arrangements and urged voters to turn out in large numbers to ensure a peaceful and participatory election.