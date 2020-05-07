Bhubaneswar: Several human rights activists as well as intellectuals in the state Wednesday resented the system of stamping the returnees from other states with indelible ink.

The activists have claimed that the slogan ‘Mu ladhuchhi, Mu jitibi’ (I am fighting, I will win) which is being stamped on the hands of the returnees will compromise people’s self-respect and dignity. “While the return of stranded migrant workers has already experienced chaos and poor management at temporary medical centres, this humiliating practice of stamping has added to their abuse,” alleged the activists. Naba Kishore Pujari, a rights activist, said stamping on the body of a normal human being or a patient is a gross violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and the rights of the patient as defined by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“We are concerned and disturbed to hear the decision of the state government to stamp the returnees. This is a humiliating and discriminatory practice. This shows that we need better preparedness to keep records of the returnees. Through the stamping system, government’s so-called humane approach is being conceded. The Chief Minister should order withdrawal of the decision immediately,” said Sidhartha Pradhan, another social activist.

As per the government decision, the returnees will be stamped at the border checkpoints, receiving centres, temporary medical centres and designated quarantine centres. The date mentioned on the stamp will be used to calculate the mandatory 14-quarantine period of the returnees.

“We will soon write to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Labour department urging them to withdraw the stamping system and adopt an alternative system,” Pujari said.

So far, 35,540 Odias have returned to the state by train/bus and other vehicles, sources said.