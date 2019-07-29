Over the years, age has played an important role in marriages. Often, stars prefer to get married late. Beautiful actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma got married only when they were in their 30s. But, there are many stars who preferred to marry their partners at the peak of their career.

Let’s have a look at some stars who put aside their stardom and got hitched in the early 20s.

Divya Bharati: The famous actress of the 90s was loved by all her fans. She made her debut at a tender age and had attained stardom by the time she was 18. Seeing her popularity, producer Sajid Nadiadwala fell in love with her and the two were married when she was 18. Shockingly, she died mysteriously when she was 19 and at the peak of her career.

Dimple Kapadia: The actress who made her debut with ‘Bobby’ was only 15 years old when she forayed into movies. She married late actor Rajesh Khanna when she was only 16 years old.

Sunidhi Chauhan: The ace singer had a secret marriage when she was only 18 years old with director and choreographer Bobby Khan. But, she divorced him and later married music composer Hitesh Sonikon.

Kanika Kapoor: The popular singer married NRI businessman Raj Chandok when she was 18 and shifted to London. However, she separated from Raj in 2007. She has three children and resides in London with them separately.