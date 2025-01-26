Bhubaneswar: Startup Odisha is set to make a significant impact at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled to be held January 28 and 29 at Bhubaneswar’s Janata Maidan. With a dedicated pavilion, the state will showcase its dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, underlining its emergence as a hub of innovation and startup excellence

The event will feature groundbreaking ventures, innovative projects, and success stories, creating opportunities for collaboration, investment, and networking among entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders. It also reinforces the state’s commitment to fostering innovation and empowering startups.

The conclave boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including, Ace Ventures CEO and Co-founder of Snapdeal Kunal Bahl, Unicorn India Ventures co-founder Bhaskar Majumdar, Unicorn India Ventures senior advisor Ratun Lahiri and Innovation Attaché at the Embassy of Israel Maya Sherman. These industry leaders will offer valuable insights into the evolving startup ecosystem. Panel discussions will spotlight transformative topics, beginning with “Odisha – A Land of Opportunities,” exploring the state’s potential for fostering startups across various sectors. Key fi gures like MSME principal secretary Hemant Sharma and IIT-Bhubaneswar director Shreepad Karmalkar will share their perspectives.

Another session, “Women in Innovation – The Future of Startup Evolution in Odisha,” will focus on empowering women entrepreneurs, featuring prominent voices like Oben Electric founder Madhumita Agrawal and India Angel Network (IAN) managing partner Sarika Saxena. The session “Grassroots to Global” will discuss scaling Odisha’s grassroots innovations to global prominence. Esteemed panelists include Lead Angels CEO Sushanto Mitra, and Soonicorn Ventures CEO Vijay Singh Rathore.

