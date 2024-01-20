Bhubaneswar: The Mid Term Review Mission by the World Bank on ongoing activities of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) was organised here from January 18 to 19 wherein Odisha’s efforts on dam safety were highly appreciated. The meeting saw active participation of key international and national entities like Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), Central Water Commission (CWC), World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) along with the eight implementing agencies from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd ( UJVNL and Odisha.

Lauding the efforts made by the state Water Resources department in the field of dam safety and related activities, the dignitaries and participants said Odisha has been a role model for other states in this regard. Inaugurating the session, Development Commissioner–cum–Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg reiterated various aspects of dam safety activities in Odisha. She highlighted the phenomenon of climate change and the growing challenge on the water security front. “Odisha is facing cyclones very often, sometimes even twice a year. So, necessary protocols may be maintained to safeguard the dams. In case of any eventualities, well well-documented Emergency Action Plan is in place to protect the life and property. Odisha has more than 210 specified dams out of which 60 per cent have crossed the age of 30 years for which we need to focus on dam health,” she said.

In the recent past, there have been so many incidents forcing dam professionals to lay more emphasis on dam safety issues, said Garg citing the example of dam failure in Sikkim and Libya recently. She also appreciated the role of DRIP, which not only addresses hardcore structural changes but also brings about changes like the Emergency Action Plan, Operation & Maintenance Manual, etc. Odisha has a full-fledged Dam Safety Organisation having 40 per cent of women who have expertise in dam safety and play a key role in perpetual surveillance and maintenance of safety activities of dams in the state. There is provision of a separate state budget for addressing the most distressed dams immediately. Garg also elaborated on different success stories in the department starting from the completion of the long pending Subarnarekha Project, Deo Dam, Lower Indra Dam, and Lower Suktel Dam.

Other dignitaries present at the meeting also appreciated the efforts made by the WR department under the able guidance of the development commissioner. They also lauded the role of Odisha in dam safety and declared it a role model for other states.