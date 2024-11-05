ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: Governor Raghubar Das Monday said that India is currently home to one of the largest startup ecosystems globally and Odisha is emerging as a skill hub for young entrepreneurs. The Governor was addressing the Tech Carnival 2024 organised by Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) at the Rail Auditorium here.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the Governor encouraged students to contribute towards realising the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’, emphasising that technology will play a pivotal role in this mission. Speaking at the event, Das said, “We are now in a technology-driven era where those with technical expertise can transform challenges into opportunities.” He noted the critical role universities play in nurturing students to thrive in this fast-evolving technological landscape. According to the Governor, BPUT has significantly contributed to this vision by fostering a culture of innovation and excellence among Odisha’s youth.

He described the Tech Carnival as more than a display of talent, calling it a platform that showcases the progressive mindset of the state’s youth who are eager to shape the future through technology. The Governor highlighted that by participating in this carnival, students would not only sharpen their technical skills but also develop essential attributes such as teamwork and strategic thinking. He emphasised that events like Tech Carnival are invaluable for budding entrepreneurs and technology enthusiasts aspiring to succeed in today’s competitive world. Das further remarked that India is currently home to one of the largest startup ecosystems globally, with Odisha emerging as a skill hub for young entrepreneurs. He expressed his satisfaction with BPUT’s commitment to integrating skill development courses into its curriculum and noted the state’s dedication to creating employment opportunities, ultimately aiming to make Odisha the skill capital of the world.

Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, BPUT Vice-Chancellor Amiya Kumar Rath and others were also present at the carnival. Rath delivered the welcome address, outlining the goals and significance of the Tech Carnival in inspiring the next generation of innovators and leaders.