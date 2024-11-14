Bhubaneswar: The State Film awards for the year 2020, 2021 and 2022 were declared by Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj here at Sanskriti Bhawan, Thursday.

Among the top awardees, ace writer, director and dramatist Anant Mohapatra has been selected to receive the prestigious Mohan Sundar Dev Goswami Award for his lifetime contribution to the Odia film world for the year 2020. Senior cinematographer Srinivas Mohapatra and veteran comedian Jayiram Samal will receive the prestigious honour for the next two years.

Sahid Raghu Sardar won the award in Best Film category for 2020, while Pratikshya and Dalcheeni will get it for 2021 and DAMaN for 2022.

Talking about performances, Debasish Patra for Sahid Raghu Sardar and Amlan Das for Romeo Raja were declared winners in Best Actor section for 2020 while the award went to Ankit Kumar and Dipanwit Das Mohapatra for their movies Bhoka and Pratikshya for the next year. Babushaan Mohanty will receive the honour for 2022.

Similarly, the Best Actress honour will be conferred on Kavya Keeran (Sahid Raghu Sardar) for 2020, Suryamayee Mohapatra (Dalcheeni) for 2021 and Lopamudra Mishra (Boura Hatabaksa) for 2022. In direction, for 2020, Rajesh Samal will get the Best Director award for Romeo Raja while Suresh Patnaik(Trishna) and Sudhanshu Mohan Sahoo(Mayavee) are the winners for next two years.

Minister Suraj said that the selection was based on a high court order for these three years.

“Both the awards category and cash prizes have been increased. The focus now will be to see that Odia films get attention at national and international levels,” added Suraj.

The event will be held November 17.

MAJOR WINNERS

2020

Best Film: Sahid Raghu Sardar

Best Director: Rakesh Samal for Romeo Raja

Best Actor: Debashis Patra for Sahid Raghu Sardar and Amlan Das for Romeo Raja

Best Actress: Kavya Keeran Shukla for Sahid Raghu Sardar

2021

Best Film: Pratikshya and Dalchini

Best Director: Suresh Patnaik for Trushna

Best Actor: Ankit Kumar for Bhoka and Dipanwit Dashmohapatra for Pratikshya

Best Actress: Suryamoyee Mohapatra for Dalchini

2022

Best Film: DAMaN

Best Director: Sudhanshu Mohan Sahoo for Mayavee

Best Actor: Babushaan Mohanty

Best Actress: Lopamudra Mishra

PNN