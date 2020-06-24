Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has taken significant steps to introduce a systematic online education in state-run schools.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has constituted three committees for conceptualisation and development of contents for online education while another committee has been formed to monitor it, official sources said here Wednesday.

The committee for Higher Secondary Education will prepare online module for Class XI and XII while the committee for Secondary Education will look after the modules for Class IX and X and the panel for Elementary Education will prepare the strategy for Class I to VIII students.

Higher Education department additional director Bijaya Patra has been appointed as the chairperson of the Committee for Higher Secondary Education whereas two additional directors of OSEPA will lead the Committees for Secondary Education and Elementary Education. OSEPA chairperson has been appointed as chief of the Monitoring Committee, the source said.

The committees will identify the availability of online teaching materials on different topics and prepare the study materials.

The digital contents created under the supervision of the committees will be uploaded on Madhu App and Diksha App, and would be broadcast on Doordarshan/Swayamprava for the benefit of the students.

The Elementary Education and Secondary Education Committees have been also asked to monitor the successful implementation of Odisha Shiksha Sanjog programme at their respective levels.

The panels, which will meet via video-conferencing, have been asked to identify the gaps for creation of online teaching materials within 10 days. Thereafter, the materials will be created in a phased manner.

The digital materials prepared for elementary level students will be approved by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will approve the materials for secondary education and Plus II students.

The progress of the preparation of online teaching materials will be reviewed by the School and Mass Education Secretary periodically, the sources added.