Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has made significant strides in generation and use of renewable energy in the state with more than 4 lakh installations serving around 5.5 million people.

This was revealed at a high-level review meeting held on digital mode under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra recently.

OREDA chief executive Dhananjaya Swain said the agency was instrumental in making 4 lakh different types of renewable energy installations by July this year. The initiative has led to reduction in carbon dioxide emission by over 30 metric tonne (MT) per year.

OREDA’s major installations include 1,163 rooftop solar projects having a capacity of generating 12.3 MW power. Besides, the agency has installed 2.44 lakh biogas plants, 13, 219 solar-powered drinking water projects, 1,687 solar irrigation pumps and 18,122 improved solar stoves for cooking, Swain said.

Besides, the agency has helped in the electrification of 2,903 villages with 84,858 households and distributed 82,033 solar lanterns, he added.

During the meeting, Mahapatra directed the agency to come up with cost-effective proposals for promoting domestic and private use of solar power in the state.

He directed the officials to popularise devices like solar water heater, solar lights, solar fencing in farms and agricultural fields and solar based agricultural equipment through awareness drive, demonstration and promotional activities.

The Chief Secretary further asked the OREDA to explore the possibility of incentivising domestic and private use of solar power.

Considering the potential of the new technologies in Odisha, Mahapatra directed the officials to frame a plan for enhancing the use of solar-powered devices in domestic, private and government sectors.

For this purpose, a committee involving several departments was constituted under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner PK Jena.

Energy secretary NB Dhal appraised the meeting that the customer care service of OREDA has been automated for providing seamless service like creation of preliminary data prior to installation, technical support, maintenance of assets, follow up corrective measures and attending to the complaints through phones, mails and messages.

The toll free number 1800-345-7135 and mobile numbers 9438016007/9438016008 were operating through the automated system.