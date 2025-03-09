Bhubaneswar: The state government has successfully procured 70 lakh metric tons of paddy from around 15.65 lakh farmers during the ongoing Kharif season, marking a significant achievement in the state’s agricultural sector.

The procurement drive has ensured direct financial benefits to farmers, with Rs15,613 crore already transferred to their accounts as Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Additionally, Rs 5,430 crore has been disbursed as Input Assistance to support agricultural activities. The update was shared during a review meeting chaired by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra at Lok Seva Bhawan Saturday.

The meeting, attended by department principal secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh and Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation managing director Shubham Saxena, focused on assessing the procurement process and planning for the upcoming Rabi season.

Officials confirmed that the procurement process for the Rabi season will commence May 1 and continue until June 30. To ensure a smooth procurement experience, the government will begin farmer registrations this month.

Additionally, discussions were held on supplying the remaining rice stock from the procured paddy to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

A major focus of the meeting was the e-KYC process for farmers availing of procurement benefits. So far, 92 per cent of beneficiaries have completed e-KYC, and efforts are being made to facilitate internet access at fair price shops (FPSs) in remote areas with weak connectivity.

Moreover, authorities are working on gathering details of 30.84 lakh beneficiaries yet to complete the e-KYC process.

As part of a new initiative, 30 selected FPSs will be transformed into Jan-Poshan Kendras on a pilot basis to offer nutritious products, including millets and essential Public Distribution System (PDS) items. A team will visit similar centers in other states to study best practices.

PNN