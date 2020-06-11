Bhubaneswar: The state government has relaxed the night curfew for Friday to allow people to have more time for Raja shopping.

The office of Special Relief Commissioner Thursday issued an order informing that the night curfew will be effected from 10pm Friday, instead of 7pm.

“Keeping in view Raja festival, it is hereby ordered that the night curfew on Friday, the 12th June, 2020 will be effected from 10.00 PM instead of 07.00 PM in order to enable people to do their pre-festival shopping,” the order read.

The night curfew is currently being observed from 7pm to 7am. Apart from the single-day relaxation, there is no other change to the curfew hours, the order added.

PNN