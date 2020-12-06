Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to make COVID-19 vaccination programme reach all sections of society in Odisha, the state government has constituted Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committees at state and district levels.
The state-level AEFI team will be comprised of 21-members. Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Sribatsa Nayak will be the head of the team. On the other hand in the 14-membered district level AEFI team will be led by chief district medical and public health officer of each district.
The decision in this context was taken by the state government Saturday.
A notification in this regard was released by the State Health and Family Welfare department which reads, “Preparations are underway for conducting COVID-19 vaccinations in states and districts, starting with certain priority groups. In connection with this, steps need to be takers to strengthen Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) Surveillance following COVID-19 vaccinations to maintain confidence in safety of vaccines.”
Following is the list of 21-members of state-level AEFI committee:
- Director, Family Welfare: Chairman
- State Immunization Officer. Member Secretary
- Director (Immunization): Member
- Director (IDSP): Member
- Drug Controller, Odisha: Member
- HoD, Paediatrics, Capital Hospital: Member
- HoD, Pathology, Capital Hospital: Member
- HoD, Microbiology, Capital Hospital: Member
- HoD, Medicine, Capital Hospital: Member
- HoD, Pulmonary Medicine. Capital Hospital: Member
- HoD, SPM Department, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member
- HoD, Neurology Department, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member
- HoD, FMT Department. SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member
- HoD, Microbiology Deptt, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member
- HoD, Cardiology Dept, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member
- HoD, Pulmonary Medicine Deptt, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member
- HoD, Paediatric Deptt, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member
- State Cold Chain Officer: Member
- Secretary, IAP, Bhubaneswar. Member
- Heafth Specialist, UNICEF, Odisha: Member
- SRTL, WHO, Bhubaneswar. Member
Key role & responsibilities of the committee are:
- Desk review of Case Reporting Formats (CRF), Preliminary Case Investigation Formats (PCIF) and Final Case Investigation Formats (FCIF) of each AEFI cases reported by the district
- Field visit & inspection of vaccination site, cold chain stores etc as per need
- Interviewing AEFI case /Relatives, treating Doctor /Staff, Vaccinator, member of District AEFI Committee if required to help in Causality assessment
- Analysis of similar or cluster of cases in the State
- To do causality assessment of reported AEFI cases as per guideline
- Ensure State AEFI Committee meeting every quarter/ once in every month during COVID 19 vaccination or as & when required.
- Periodic review of data base of AEFI cases
- Support the Media Spokesperson for communication
- Ensure minutes of meeting are being shared with Govt. of India on time
Following is the list of 14-members of district-level AEFI committee
- Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer: Chairman
- District Public Health Officer (FW): Member Secretary
- Paediatric Specialist, DHH Member
- Pathology Specialist, DHH Member
- Microbiologist Specialist, OHH Member
- Medicine Specialist, DHH Member
- Pulmonary Medicine Specialist, DHH Member
- Neurologist (OHM or Nearby Medical College) Member
- Cardiologist (OHH or Nearby Medical College) Member
- Epidemiologist of concerned district Member
- Drug Inspector of concerned district Member
- Member of Urban Local Bodies Member
- Medical Officer WC where AEA occurred Member
- Concerned Surveillance Medical Officer, WHO Member
Key role & responsibilities of the committee are: –
- Investigate each AEFI cases within the timeframe by the district authority and document the relevant information in prescribed format.
- The classification of AEFI cases should be discussed by the Committee before submission to State & national level and uploading in safevac portal.
- Verify all relevant documents of each AEFI case to improve the quality of AEFI surveillance.
- Ensure to conduct Post Modem / Verbal autopsy in case of death.
- The hospital records, laboratory investigation, PM report (in case of death), Viscera analysis report (In case of death) with PCIF/ FCIF
- Visit field for AEFI investigation in case of need.
- Ensure all minor AEFI cases are documented in block-level AEFI register.
- Conduct District AEFI Committee meeting every month or in case need and submit proceedings of meeting to state.
