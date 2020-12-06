Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to make COVID-19 vaccination programme reach all sections of society in Odisha, the state government has constituted Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) committees at state and district levels.

The state-level AEFI team will be comprised of 21-members. Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Sribatsa Nayak will be the head of the team. On the other hand in the 14-membered district level AEFI team will be led by chief district medical and public health officer of each district.

The decision in this context was taken by the state government Saturday.

A notification in this regard was released by the State Health and Family Welfare department which reads, “Preparations are underway for conducting COVID-19 vaccinations in states and districts, starting with certain priority groups. In connection with this, steps need to be takers to strengthen Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) Surveillance following COVID-19 vaccinations to maintain confidence in safety of vaccines.”

Following is the list of 21-members of state-level AEFI committee:

Director, Family Welfare: Chairman State Immunization Officer. Member Secretary Director (Immunization): Member Director (IDSP): Member Drug Controller, Odisha: Member HoD, Paediatrics, Capital Hospital: Member HoD, Pathology, Capital Hospital: Member HoD, Microbiology, Capital Hospital: Member HoD, Medicine, Capital Hospital: Member HoD, Pulmonary Medicine. Capital Hospital: Member HoD, SPM Department, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member HoD, Neurology Department, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member HoD, FMT Department. SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member HoD, Microbiology Deptt, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member HoD, Cardiology Dept, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member HoD, Pulmonary Medicine Deptt, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member HoD, Paediatric Deptt, SCB MCH, Cuttack: Member State Cold Chain Officer: Member Secretary, IAP, Bhubaneswar. Member Heafth Specialist, UNICEF, Odisha: Member SRTL, WHO, Bhubaneswar. Member

Key role & responsibilities of the committee are:

Desk review of Case Reporting Formats (CRF), Preliminary Case Investigation Formats (PCIF) and Final Case Investigation Formats (FCIF) of each AEFI cases reported by the district

Field visit & inspection of vaccination site, cold chain stores etc as per need

Interviewing AEFI case /Relatives, treating Doctor /Staff, Vaccinator, member of District AEFI Committee if required to help in Causality assessment

Analysis of similar or cluster of cases in the State

To do causality assessment of reported AEFI cases as per guideline

Ensure State AEFI Committee meeting every quarter/ once in every month during COVID 19 vaccination or as & when required.

Periodic review of data base of AEFI cases

Support the Media Spokesperson for communication

Ensure minutes of meeting are being shared with Govt. of India on time

Following is the list of 14-members of district-level AEFI committee

Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer: Chairman District Public Health Officer (FW): Member Secretary Paediatric Specialist, DHH Member Pathology Specialist, DHH Member Microbiologist Specialist, OHH Member Medicine Specialist, DHH Member Pulmonary Medicine Specialist, DHH Member Neurologist (OHM or Nearby Medical College) Member Cardiologist (OHH or Nearby Medical College) Member Epidemiologist of concerned district Member Drug Inspector of concerned district Member Member of Urban Local Bodies Member Medical Officer WC where AEA occurred Member Concerned Surveillance Medical Officer, WHO Member

Key role & responsibilities of the committee are: –

Investigate each AEFI cases within the timeframe by the district authority and document the relevant information in prescribed format.

The classification of AEFI cases should be discussed by the Committee before submission to State & national level and uploading in safevac portal.

Verify all relevant documents of each AEFI case to improve the quality of AEFI surveillance.

Ensure to conduct Post Modem / Verbal autopsy in case of death.

The hospital records, laboratory investigation, PM report (in case of death), Viscera analysis report (In case of death) with PCIF/ FCIF

Visit field for AEFI investigation in case of need.

Ensure all minor AEFI cases are documented in block-level AEFI register.

Conduct District AEFI Committee meeting every month or in case need and submit proceedings of meeting to state.

