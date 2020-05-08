Bhubaneswar: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections and a huge influx of returnees from other states, Odisha government Friday announced an extension in the quarantine duration.

According to state government’s spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi, the quarantine period has been increased from 14 days to 28 days in the state.

Out of the 28 days, quarantined persons will need to spend 21 days in quarantine centres and another seven days in home quarantine.

“COVID-19 incubation period could be as high as 28 days and not 14 days. In view of this, mandatory (1st phase) quarantine period has been increased to 21 days,” Bagchi said.

The decision was taken in view of scientific evidence observed so far, he added.