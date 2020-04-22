Bhubaneswar: The Electronics & Information Technology Department of state government Wednesday launched a WhatsApp channel and a dedicated COVID-19 dashboard for the public to reliably get information pertaining to the disease in the state.

The channel is named as Odisha Govt. WhatsApp Info Desk. It will provide information on how one can protect himself or herself, his family members and community from the deadly virus and briefs on measures undertaken by the state government to curb the outbreak.

One can send ‘Hi’ on 9337929000 to receive all COVID-19 updates on WhatsApp or Click: https://bit.ly/OGCovidWhatsApp for more information.

Besides, the information is also available on the state government COVID-19 dashboard which is available on mobile app that can be downloaded from Google Play. The web version of the dashboard is available at https://statedashboard.odisha.gov.in/.

