Bhubaneswar: Amid rising cases of coronavirus infections being reported from various parts of Odisha, the state government Tuesday hinted at setting up 27 additional exclusive COVID hospitals and isolation centres to meet the challenge.

According to a notification issued by Health and Family Welfare Department of the state government, as of Tuesday, there are seven exclusive COVID hospitals in the state with 1497 beds. The government, however, has a plan to expand the capacity to 4200 beds in 27 hospitals.

Overall 34 hospitals/ isolation centres with 5697-bed capacity have been planned for free treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state.

Latest update on #COVID19 has been provided below. Till now 2212 samples have been tested & 42 cases have been tested positive. For any health assistance, call 104 Health Helpline. #coronavirus #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/OSa1ONNQ6n — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 7, 2020

Data released by the department at 6:00pm Tuesday said, the state has so far tested samples of 2212 persons out of which 42 have tested positive.

While two persons have been cured and discharged, 39 remaining cases are currently active. One of the patients died Tuesday. Meanwhile, there are 86 persons in hospital isolation.