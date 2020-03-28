Bhubaneswar: In a bid to infuse professionalism in its efforts to arrest the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus, the Odisha government is mulling inviting expression of interest from experts across the globe to manage the emergent situation in the state.

The evolving scenario presents dynamic challenges and calls for high-level professionalism, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said in an official statement.

The statement was issued by the state government after the administration feared that the coronavirus could be advancing towards community transmission in the state after a 60-year-old man with no recent travel history tested positive.

We have witnessed overwhelming interest from senior professionals across the globe to lend their expertise voluntarily, Tripathy said.

Therefore, the state administration intends to invite expression of interest from senior professionals with long experience of working in large corporate initiatives in healthcare, hospital infrastructure and management, international logistics and sourcing of equipment, accessories and materials, and governments, private and public charitable sectors, he said.

Such individuals may write to the chief secretary for consideration to be engaged as honorary advisors to work with the government.

They will be required to assist the government at senior management level, he said.

The government has also named the officer to be contacted for the purpose, he added.

Anyone interested to join the state’s efforts may contact Vishal K Dev, IAS, OSD to Chief Secretary for COVID-19 via telephone – 0674-2536727, Fax – 0674-2396348 or e-mail:vishal.k.dev@gmail.com, an official said.

The state government has already engaged Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subroto Bagchi, a co-founder of Mindtree and a business author, as its Chief Spokesperson for the COVID-19.

The state has so far reported three COVID-19 positive cases.

A total of 4,495 people have registered through the 104 helpline and the portal after returning from abroad, while 37 persons are in hospital Isolation.

