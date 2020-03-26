Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday opened a 24×7 control room to monitor issues regarding implementation of lockdown in the state to combat spread of COVID-19.

The control room will function in the Home department to monitor issues with regard to implementation of lockdown, said an order.

Inspector General (Operations) Amitabh Thakur will supervise functioning of the control room.

Issues pertaining to Odias elsewhere can also be raised with the control room, said the order of the Home department.

