Bhubaneswar: With large expenses piling up to fight coronavirus in the state, the state government Tuesday said part of salaries of elected representatives and all India service officers will be deferred.

According to a notification issued by the government, there shall be a deferment of 70 per cent in the gross salary of chief minister, ministers, MLAs, chairperson of all corporations and elected representatives of all local bodies.

Besides, there shall be a deferment of 50 per cent in gross salary in respect of all India service officers such as IAS, IPS and IFS.

The decision has been taken in view of the economic impact caused due to lockdown and expenditures incurred to control COVID -19, the government said. It further added that the order will come into force with immediate effect.